Funeral set for victim in Hoover police shooting

A family aide announced the arrangements during a vigil Tuesday where the man’s parents talked about the pain of him dying in a police shooting in the Birmingham suburb of Hoover.

Bradford’s mother collapsed as she began speaking about her loss. His father cried as he described missing hearing his son call him “daddy.”

Police say an officer killed Bradford after seeing him with a gun following a shooting at the mall. Authorities first identified Bradford as the shooter but later said they were wrong.