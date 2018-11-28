× Fire destroys Cullman County home

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – The community is joining together to help a family that lost everything in a Monday night fire.

The fire happened around 6 p.m. Monday at a home near County Road 622 in the Johnson’s Crossing community near Hanceville.

Hanceville Mayor Kenneth Nail was there with the Hanceville Fire Department and shot video of the fire on his phone.

Nail said the homeowner, Billy Atchison, told him the family Christmas tree somehow caught on fire as he was lighting a fire in the fireplace.

Atchison works for Sunbelt Fire, a company that supplies firefighting equipment. He had some burns and singed hair, but everyone else made it out of the home OK, Nail said.

“Billy’s a super nice fellow, and I hate that this happened,” Nail said.

Atchison’s employer and Hanceville Fire Department are taking donations for the Atchison family.