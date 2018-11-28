× Erica Fox gets life sentence for husband’s 2016 murder

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – A judge sentenced Erica Fox Wednesday morning to life in prison without parole for the murder of her husband, Jason Fox.

Fox was found guilty of capital murder last month for the 2016 shooting death of her husband.

Prosecutors told jurors during the trial that Jason Fox’s murder was the result of lies, deceit, betrayal and cheating.

Erica Fox’s boyfriend, Ronnie Credille, pleaded guilty to capital murder in August 2017 and was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.