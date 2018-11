MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Sparkman High School and Sparkman Ninth Grade School were placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon.

An anonymous threat was made against the school, according to a Madison County Schools spokesman.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is at the school.

Sparkman High received a threat via telephone call. The school is on lockdown with SROs and Deputies present. The scene is safe and will be released as soon as a search is completed. — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) November 28, 2018

Students cannot be checked out until the sheriff’s office conducts a sweep and the lockdown is lifted.

WHNT News 19 has a crew on the scene and is working to gather more information.