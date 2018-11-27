× Santa Claus is coming to Skating in the Park

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Santa’s getting on the ice!

On Saturday, December 8, as part of the annual Skating in the Park, Santa will be coming to town from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All are welcome, and the event will be included with the cost of admission.

The outdoor rink is located behind the Huntsville Museum of Art and will be open seven days a week, including holidays, until January 6.

Admission to the rink costs $15 for ages 10 and up, $10 for ages 9 and under, $13 for groups of 10 or more, and $5 scooter rental. If you bring your own skates, there’s a $5 discount.

Rink hours vary throughout the season. More information and the full hours of operation can be found online at hsvmuseum.org.