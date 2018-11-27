× Rainsville police officers are collecting coats for kids

RAINSVILLE, Ala. – Rainsville police officers are collecting coats for kids.

Chief Kevin Smith has a lot to do each day at the Rainsville Police Department, but there’s something on his to-do list he feels especially strongly about.

“We can’t stand the thought of these kids not having coats out here,” Smith explained.

Unfortunately, that is something the officers see. So, the department put out an all-call for coats for kids.

“We need coats for infants, all the way to upper elementary, sixth, seventh grade,” Smith added.

Last year, the department did a coat drive and was inundated with adult sizes – which Smith said is wonderful. They still have boxes and storage closets full of adult-sized coats. But, he wants to make sure the kids are taken care of, too.

“Some people have brought toboggans and gloves to go with them, and we’ll take those as well,” Smith said, “We want the kids to have warm clothing for the winter.”

Anyone who needs a coat for themselves or a child can come to the Rainsville Police Department 24/7 and get one for free, no questions asked.

“I don’t care if they come from Rome, I don’t care if they come from California. If they need a coat, we have one. If we have one, they’re welcome to it. I just can’t bear the thought of anybody not having a warm coat when it’s getting cold,” Smith said.

“This is something I feel God’s called us to do,” Smith added, “We’re here to serve and this is a way we try to give back to our community and help people in need.”

You can also drop off children’s coats in good condition at the department any time, day or night. Just come to the front lobby and talk to dispatch.