Protesters gather outside Hoover mayor’s house after vigil for officer-involved shooting victim

HOOVER, Ala. – Protesters gathered outside Mayor Frank Brocato’s house in Hoover Tuesday night. This protest comes in the wake of the officer-involved shooting of Emantic “EJ” Bradford Jr. on Thanksgiving night at Riverchase Galleria.

Hoover officials have promised transparency, and ALEA is leading the investigation into the shooting.

Hoover officials met Tuesday afternoon to discuss “legal ramifications” of pending litigation.

Early Tuesday night, the lawyer of 18-year-old Brian Wilson, who is also a victim of the shooting and was with Bradford when he was shot and killed by police, released a statement from the hospital.

“Brian Wilson’s Family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and support over the last several days. It has been a difficult time, but with God ’s love and guidance and the support and love of their family and many friends, they will get through this. The Wilson family would like to send their sympathies, condolences and prayers to E J’s Family. E J and Brian were friends, and the Wilson family, especially Brian, are heartbroken over his senseless loss. The Wilson family also wants to send their best wishes and prayers to the 12 year old girl, who was accidentally shot, and to her family as well. Everyone is happy that she was able to leave the hospital and return home. We wish her a speedy recovery. Brian is still recovery in the hospital. He has had some good days and some bad days since being shot, but he is expected to make a full recovery. The Wilson Family hopes that this tragic event will lead to real, open and honest dialogue not only between the African-American community and the police, but also the entire community must be involved in this discussion. Reckless police shootings of young black man must stop. But they will not end until there is rational and productive communication between the entire community and the police force whose duty it is to protect that community. So let it begin in Birmingham, and let it begin now. So, let us go forward from this point until we get to where there is no fear between black men and police officers and where there is only respect among them.”

The protest started as a community vigil for Bradford on Tuesday night at Birmingham’s 16th Street Baptist Church, where about 200 people were in attendance. After the church vigil, protesters with a bullhorn marched through Brocato’s neighborhood chanting: “If we don’t get no justice, you don’t get no sleep.” It wasn’t clear whether Brocato was at home.

