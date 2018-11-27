× New Redline Steel location looking to hire more employees

TANNER, Ala. – The new Redline Steel Manufacturing Plant held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday.

The Huntsville area home decor manufacturing company has expanded through two previous locations.

Redline started in a 5,000 square foot warehouse its first year. CEO Colin Wayne said before they knew it, they were in a bigger location with 50,000 square feet of space.

“We just opened our brand new facility, it’s over 110,000 square feet,” said Wayne. “We’re just thankful for the opportunity that has presented itself and for all the customers that have supported not only in Huntsville but across the United States.”

Redline produces all kinds of home wall decorations made from steel, wood and now canvas. The company also offers customized pieces.

Wayne said the business started online but there is now a Redline Decor storefront in Bridge Street Towne Center.

“It’s so awesome to see something from concept turn to reality, and as an entrepreneur that’s what life is,” said Wayne. “It’s so unbelievable to see the turnout— to see all of my family and employees and where we’ve come from in the last three years. We’re just getting started.”

Wayne said Redline Steel Currently has sixty active employees, but he is looking to hire more Wednesday.

Redline Steel will host two open interview sessions at its new location, located at 5950 Endeavor Way in Tanner. The first open session will begin at 10 a.m.; the second begins at 5 p.m.