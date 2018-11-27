Man killed in two-vehicle wreck with a tractor on Hwy 20

Posted 8:02 pm, November 27, 2018, by , Updated at 08:09PM, November 27, 2018

Image courtesy of MGN Online

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities confirm a man from Tuscumbia died Tuesday evening in a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor on Hwy 20 in Hillsboro.

According to Alabama State Troopers James Randolph Church, 49,  was killed when his truck hit a tractor. The Lawrence County Coroner pronounced him dead at the scene of the crash.

The wreck happened three miles west of Hillsboro at around 5:15 p.m.

Troopers are investigating the crash.