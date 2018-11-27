× Judge agrees to outside jury in Joe Clyde Daniels murder case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Two parents charged in connection with the death of their 5-year-old son will keep their cases in the county they were charged in, but a jury for the case will come from somewhere else, a judge ruled Tuesday morning.

The Dickson County judge ruled that Joseph and Krystal Daniels would stay in the county for their trials, but an outside jury will be brought in to hear their cases, Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

Joseph Daniels is charged with killing 5-year-old Joe Clyde Daniels. Krystal Daniels is charged with child neglect.

Joe Clyde Daniels has been missing since April. Authorities say Joseph Daniels has admitted killing the boy, but won’t say where his body is.