Holiday shows on CBS kick off tonight with ‘Rudolph’

Don’t miss the classic holiday, “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer,” Tuesday at 8 p.m. on WHNT News 19.

Narrated by Burl Ives, who is also heard as the voice of Sam the Snowman, this story is based on the popular song of the same name by Johnny Marks. It recounts the tale of a shy reindeer whose Christmas spirit is dampened because his shiny nose has made him the laughing stock of all of Christmasville.

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” which premiered on television December 6, 1964, is now one of the holiday season’s perennial favorites.

CBS will also broadcast more favorites this season, like the I Love Lucy Christmas Special, and The Dick Van Dyke Show – Now in Living Color!

We’ll also be turning it up a notch as the new music special Garth: Live at Notre Dame! makes its debut, and The 41st Annual Kennedy Center Honors celebrates a new group of legends: Cher, Philip Glass, Reba McEntire, Wayne Shorter, and Hamilton Co-Creators Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, Andy Blankenbuehler, and Alex Lacamoire.

TUESDAY, NOV. 27:

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer

8 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 2

Garth: Live At Notre Dame!

8 p.m.

The two-hour broadcast will capture Garth Brooks while he stages the first live concert ever held at the legendary Notre Dame Stadium at the University of Notre Dame in Notre Dame, Indiana. This unique concert experience gives viewers a front-row seat to Garth Brooks’ electrifying performance.

SATURDAY, DEC 8.:

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer

8/7c

Frosty The Snowman

9/8c

Frosty, that “jolly, happy soul” whose old silk hat full of magic has turned him into a musical Christmas legend, once again demonstrates his unique showmanship. Narrated by Jimmy Durante, the special also includes the voices of Jackie Vernon (as Frosty) and Billy De Wolfe (as Professor Hinkle).

Frosty Returns

9:30/8:30c

The magic still in his old silk hat, the holiday season’s perennially popular original dancing snowman continues his adventure and skates on the edge of danger. Jonathan Winters is the narrator with John Goodman as the voice of Frosty.

FRIDAY, DEC. 14:

I Love Lucy Christmas Special

8 p.m.

Featuring two back-to-back episodes of the classic series I Love Lucy, the colorized “The Christmas Episode” and newly colorized “Pioneer Women.” “The Christmas Episode” (first presented in black and white on Christmas Eve, 1956), finds the Ricardos and Mertzes decorating Lucy and Ricky’s Christmas tree and reminiscing about how their lives have changed since the arrival of the Ricardos’ son, Little Ricky. In “Pioneer Women” (originally aired March 31, 1952), Lucy and Ethel’s hopes of joining the posh Society Matrons’ League lead to a bet with their husbands over which sex—the men or the women—had it harder living in a bygone era.

The Dick Van Dyke Show—Now In Living Color!

9 p.m.

The two newly colorized back-to-back episodes of this memorable series were selected by series creator Carl Reiner as two of Dick Van Dyke’s best episodes. In “Where Did I Come From” (first presented on Jan. 3, 1961), 6-year-old Richie asks his parents the inevitable “where did I come from?” question, and they recall the days before his birth. In “Never Bathe on Saturday” (initially presented on March 31, 1965) the Petries’ romantic second honeymoon becomes a disaster when Laura’s toe gets caught in a bath spout.

FRIDAY, DEC. 21:

A Home For The Holidays: The 20th Anniversary

8 p.m.

This two-hour, star-studded holiday special features uplifting stories of adoption from foster care to raise awareness of this important social issue. For two decades, the special has told inspirational stories of adoptive families, enhanced by performances by popular musical artists. This year’s performers will be announced at a later date.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 26:

The 41st Annual Kennedy Center Honors

8 p.m.

Cher, Philip Glass, Reba McEntire, Wayne Shorter and Hamilton co-creators Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, Andy Blankenbuehler, and Alex Lacamoire will receive honors during this two-hour program. CBS has broadcast the special each year since its debut 41 years ago.