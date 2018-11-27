Have you checked safety off your holiday shopping list?

Now that the holidays are in full swing the Decatur Police Department is offering several safety tips in order to make your shopping experience merry and bright:

Be alert on the road: Holidays often increase traffic and allow the possibility of inexperienced/bad drivers. That text can wait: Be sure to make a concentrated effort to leave your phone in your purse or pocket when driving. Be aware of your surroundings: Use caution when going through walkways and crosswalks in crowded retail locations. Keep purchases out of plain sight: Packages in the open can be perceived as easy targets. Lock your car doors: Once you leave your car and as soon as you get into your car. Shop in daylight/ well-lit locations: The shadows are prime locations for thieves. Check your surroundings when withdrawing funds: ATM trips for cash are inevitable during the holidays but are also prime locations of theft. Avoid carrying large amounts of cash: Loose cash is more susceptible to theft and loss.

If you notice any suspicious activity in your neighborhood or while you’re running errands around town, please do not hesitate to contact the Decatur Police Department at (256) 341-4660.