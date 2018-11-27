× Florence woman indicted for wreck that killed motorcyclist

FLORENCE, Ala. – A Florence woman has been indicted for her involvement in a fatal wreck earlier this year.

A November grand jury handed down a manslaughter indictment against Audrey Carol White, 31.

Prosecutors said White had a blood alcohol level of .19 when she hit a motorcyclist at the intersection of Glendale Avenue and Florence Boulevard in May. Milton Thompson, 61, was killed in the wreck.

White is out of jail after posting a $10,000 bond.