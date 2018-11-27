Christmas lights and music delight on Napa Valley Way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's that time of year again and we are showcasing Christmas Lights from around the Tennessee Valley!

This one comes from Erin Hardison, and it's at 3434 Napa Valley Way in Decatur.

There are about 10,000 multi-colored led lights to brighten your day, and they're synced to music that's broadcast over 90.5 FM.

If you know where to spot a spectacular display, let us know! We will highlight a different display every night until Christmas Eve on WHNT News 19 at 10.

If you have missed any of the displays this season or want to see the displays from years past, you can check them out here.