× Boaz police searching for missing man

BOAZ, Ala. – Police are asking for help finding a man who has been missing for almost two weeks.

Ronnie Gene Colbert was last seen in the Mt. Vernon Homes area, according to Boaz police. Family members said Colbert was last seen leaving his apartment Nov. 15.

Colbert is 5 feet 10 inches tall and 220 pounds with black-and-gray hair and blue eyes. He has tattoos on his left forearm. He was last seen wearing black jeans with a black leather jacket and a black baseball cap.

Police said Colbert has been known to frequent Blount County, specifically the Snead area.

Anyone who has information about Colbert’s location is asked to contact the Boaz Police Department at 256-593-6812.