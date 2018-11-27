× Blasting to temporarily shut down I-565 in Madison

MADISON, Ala. – All traffic on Interstate 565 will stop temporarily Tuesday afternoon for blasting work at the Town Madison development.

Traffic will be stopped at 2 p.m. for about 10 minutes in order for the blasting to take place safely, Madison police said.

Police will be on the scene to stop traffic until an all-clear is given.

The Town Madison development is being built near Zierdt Road and I-565.

Drivers who cannot wait for the delay are asked to plan for an alternate route.