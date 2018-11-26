× ThermaCare HeatWraps recalled nationwide

Pfizer has announced a recall on several of its ThermaCare HeatWrap products.

The following products have been recalled for leaking ingredients:

Muscle Pain Therapy 3+1 count with lot number S68516

Muscle Pain Therapy 3 count with lot number T26686

Menstrual Pain Therapy 3 count with lot number T26691

Menstrual Pain Therapy 3+1 count with lot number T26693

Bundled packages containing three Muscle Therapy Heatwraps 8HR and eight Joint Therapy Heatwraps, 8HR with lot numbers 8054HA and 8054HB

Lot numbers can be found on the side of cartons and the back of each pouch.

Products affected were sold throughout the U.S. between September 2017 and August 2018.

Anybody who has recalled products are advised to stop using them, record the lot number, throw the product away, and contact the Pfizer Consumer Healthcare Information Line at 1-800-323-3383 for replacement or a refund. The line is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. ET.