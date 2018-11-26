State leading investigation into both Thanksgiving night shootings at Riverchase Galleria

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has confirmed they will be leading the investigation into the Hoover Police officer-involved shooting that left a 21-year-old man dead and the shooting that happened beforehand, injuring an 18-year-old male and 12-year-old girl at the Riverchase Galleria Thanksgiving night.

The ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation will turn over its findings to the Tenth Judicial Circuit District Attorney Mike Anderton. D.A. Anderton, Jefferson County and Hoover law enforcement requested the SBI head the investigations.

The City of Hoover and the Hoover Police Department released a joint statement early Monday morning announcing weekly updates on the case in the interest of transparency.