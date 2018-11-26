× Possible US Senate candidate Rep. Bradley Byrne in Huntsville

The US congressman that represents southwest Alabama is considering a run for the US Senate seat currently held by Doug Jones. Republican District 1 Congressman Bradley Byrne is spending time in Huntsville speaking with business and community as he considers a 2020 run for the Senate. Byrne will address the media regarding the possibility Tuesday morning at 9:30 at the Huntsville International Airport. The event is closed to the public. He announced intentions to form an exploratory committee for the race shortly after winning re-election to Congress on November 6.

Democrat Doug Jones assumed the Senate seat in January 2018 after winning a special election. The election was held following the appointment of Republican Jeff Sessions to US Attorney General. Sessions resigned at President Trump’s request on November 7, a day after Byrne made his announcement. When asked if Sessions possibly running for the Senate seat again would impact any decision, Byrne told our news partner AL.com that, ““I’m going to keep going. That’s what I should do. I think Jeff Sessions would think that I should do that.”

Byrne has held a seat in Congress since 2013.