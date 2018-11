HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police are investigating a shooting on Rochell Drive.

HEMSI officials confirmed their emergency crews took a male shooting victim to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services where his condition is being evaluated.

We are currently working a shooting scene in the area of the 2500 Block of Rochelle Dr. There is one victim with non life threatening injuries. @rocketcitynow @whnt @WAAYTV @aremkus1 @waff48 pic.twitter.com/bH28dMYOer — Huntsville Police (@HsvPolice) November 27, 2018

We are working to gather more details on this situation.