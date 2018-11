× Murder-suicide investigation under way in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips says his department is investigating a murder-suicide in the town of Bryant. The shooting happened at the victim’s home on County Road 131 on Saturday.

Phillips tells us Joey Wayne Hollis, from Talladega, shot and killed Kathryn Nichols, then Hollis killed himself.

The two were reportedly in a relationship.