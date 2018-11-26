Hoover officials release ‘week one’ update on Riverchase Galleria shootings, clarify earlier report

HOOVER, Ala. — The Hoover Police Department and City of Hoover released their first joint update concerning the investigations of an officer-involved shooting and earlier shooting on Thanksgiving night at the Riverchase Galleria that left one dead and two injured.

Officials say the the shooter in the first incident – the shooting that police initially responded to – is still at large and law enforcement agencies are ‘working diligently’ to find that person. They encourage anyone with information to contact the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency immediately.

The statement also clarified some language used in relation to the officer-involved shooting and subsequent death of 21-year-old Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford, Jr. Early Monday morning, Hoover Police said he was “brandishing a gun” when officers shot him. In this most recent statement, they clarified by saying “the word ‘brandish’ was used because Mr. Bradford had a gun in his hand as police officers responded to the active shooter situation between mall patrons.”

The city and police department expressed their sympathies to Bradford’s family. They reiterated their promise of transparency.

ALEA is leading both investigations. Hoover authorities say multiple agencies are actively meeting, communicating and complying with ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigations.

The release is the first of updates Hoover authorities say will be released every Monday morning in an effort to be transparent during the investigations. The first report was released just after 11:30 a.m.

According to the Riverchase Galleria’s Code of Conduct, firearms are not allowed.