Hoover officials release joint statement promising transparency in fatal officer-involved shooting

Posted 5:48 am, November 26, 2018, by , Updated at 05:51AM, November 26, 2018

HOOVER, Ala. — A joint statement by the City of Hoover and the Hoover Police Department has been released promising transparency in the investigation of a fatal officer-involved shooting at the Riverchase Galleria.

Officials say they will be providing weekly updates on the case that left a 21-year-old man dead on Thanksgiving night every Monday morning to keep the public informed.

Beginning today, we will provide weekly updates to news media each Monday by 10:30 a.m. Central time. We hope this helps keep the media and the public informed of what we know and are able to share without jeopardizing the investigation. We will also keep the public informed of any developments through our website and the social media pages belonging to the City and to the Police Department. Should significant developments occur prior to any given regular Monday update, we will provide that news as soon as we can.

Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford Jr. was shot and killed in a shooting that injured a 12-year-old girl and an 18-year-old male during Black Friday shopping.

