Governor Ivey Announces U.S. Treasury Approves Alabama’s Multiyear Implementation Plan for Gulf Coast Recovery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — On Monday Governor Ivey announced that the U.S. Department of Treasury has approved Alabama’s Multiyear Implementation Plan for Gulf Coast recovery.

The plan was developed by the 10-member Alabama Gulf Coast Recovery Council or AGCRC. The plan is estimated to cost $192,416,759 and proposes 15 activities for Direct Component RESTORE funding. The next step is for the individual grant application to be submitted to the treasury and awarded before activity can begin.

Ivey stated, “This is a watershed day in the reinvestment of Alabama’s Gulf Coast communities. The members of the Council have worked long and hard over the past year to get us to this point; at long last, oil spill funds guaranteed to the people of Alabama through the RESTORE Act are about to be invested. I am especially grateful there has been so much public input in this process.”

The projects proposed in the plan are in accordance with the council selected focus areas which include infrastructure projects beneficial to the economy and related to planning assistance.

The projects are all located within Mobile and Baldwin counties.