Escambia County authorities search for missing elderly woman

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are searching for a missing elderly woman who was reported missing on Monday.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says Eva Lisenby McBride, 74, was last seen in the Flomaton area on Friday, November 23.

Authorities said McBride suffers from a condition that may impair her judgment.

Authorities describe McBride as being 5′ 4″ tall, weighing 120 lbs, with brown eyes and gray hair.

Anybody with information on McBride’s whereabouts should contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (251) 809-0741 or call your local law enforcement office.