Elementary school bus ablaze in Lincoln County, no children on board

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Lincoln County school bus was ablaze Monday morning after a crash with an SUV in Park City according to Sergeant Chris Dye with the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Authorities say both vehicles were on fire.

According to officials one person had to be removed from the SUV and was taken to by EMS to an area hospital. There is no information on the bus driver at this time.

According to Highland Rim Elementary School, the bus was one of theirs. The school says no students were on board.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this story as we get more information.