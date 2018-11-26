Christmas display dazzles on Southern Oaks Drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's that time of year again and we are showcasing Christmas Lights from around the Tennessee Valley!

Kathy Vance suggested the display located at 107 Southern Oaks Drive, between Winchester Road and Moores Mill Road.

She describes it as a spectacular light show with music and dazzling displays.

If you know where to spot a spectacular display, let us know! We will highlight a different display every night until Christmas Eve on WHNT News 19 at 10.

If you have missed any of the displays this season or want to see the displays from years past, you can check them out here.