Body found in Jackson County identified as man reported missing in August

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says the body found in Hollywood a week ago has been identified as 53-year-old James Michael Eakin. Investigators say he was reported missing in August.

A Hollywood resident found Eakin’s body off County Road 33 near Hollywood in the Robinson Creek area, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say they haven’t been able to determine a cause of death yet, but they are still investigating the case.