A mystery neighbor is to thank for waking couple up during apartment fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A fire in an apartment complex off of Rime Village Drive in Huntsville forced eight apartment units to evacuate in the middle of the night.

Jessica Eaves and her fiance were asleep, and say it’s thanks to a mystery neighbor that they got out safely when they did.

“At midnight, there’s someone banging on our door and it was one of our neighbors, we still don’t know which one it was, banging on our door telling us the building is on fire, we need to get out,” Eaves said.

She says among the chaos and through the smoke they couldn’t make out his face before he went running off to bang on more doors.

They grabbed some clothes, their cat, and left their apartment – not knowing what the extent of the damage would be.

“We have literally no ceiling or roof above our closet or bathroom,” she said. Water for putting the fire out caused most of the damage to their apartment – leaving everything coated in snow-like soggy insulation material.

Eaves recognizes that, compared to others, they got lucky. They will have to temporarily relocate somewhere else, and may have to throw away some clothes. But they got out safely and so did all three of their pets, all thanks to whoever it was that came to wake them up.

And if you know it was you, Jessica would like to personally thank you.

“They’d be getting the biggest freaking hug from me ever,” she said. “And I just can’t thank them enough.”