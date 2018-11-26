‘A Christmas Carol’ enhances the holiday season in Huntsville for 39th year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Fantasy Children’s Playhouse Theater is bringing back a Huntsville Holiday tradition is back with a fresh interpretation of the Dickens’ classic! Audiences of all ages are invited to follow Ebenezer Scrooge on a ghostly musical journey through his past, present, and future, as he receives the most important Christmas gift of all-redemption through the power of love in “A Christmas Carol”.
This show is recommended for ages 6 and up
Nov. 30, Dec 2, 7, 8, 9 at the VBC Playhouse
Friday Nights at 7 p.m.
Saturdays & Sundays at 1:30 & 5 p.m.
Tickets: $20 for Adults & $15 for Children aged 17 and under
Season Ticket Holders receive a discount when purchasing ACC tickets with FPCT Season Tickets!
Group Discounts for 10 or more.
34.730369 -86.586104