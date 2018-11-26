× 12 year old girl wounded in Riverchase shooting out of hospital

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – One of the victims of the Riverchase shooting has been released from the hospital.

Our partners at AL.com report Molly Bennett, who was wounded in the Thanksgiving night shooting, is out of the hospital and doing well.

In a statement, her mother, Julie Moore Bennett, confirmed that Molly was home.

“I am so thankful for all the messages, prayers and gifts we have received,” she said.

Molly was tended to by a military medic until paramedics arrived and transported her to Children’s of Alabama.

In the statement, Bennett reported Molly had a fractured rib, but the bullet missed her spine.

Bennett asked anybody who wanted to do anything for Molly to consider helping other children in the hospital.

“If you were thinking of sending Molly a gift, please consider donating a gift to Children’s of Alabama, St. Jude’s, or your local children’s hospital in her honor instead,” she explained.