HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Fire and Rescue battled an apartment fire Monday morning that left 12 people displaced.

Fire officials say the call came in at 12:23 a.m. and eight units were evacuated at an apartment complex on Rime Village Dr. just east of Enterprise Way, but only one sustained damage and is destroyed.

Authorities say there were no injuries and power was cut to the building. The cause of the fire is unknown and is still under investigation.