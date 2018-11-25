× Woman killed after man crashes into Huntsville house

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Police say a woman died late Saturday night after a man crashed a vehicle into a house on Riverchase Road.

Lt. Michael Johnson with Huntsville Police said the crash happened just before midnight. According to authorities, Antony Wu was traveling southbound on Chaney Thompson Road when his vehicle ran off the side of the road and into multiple yards before crashing into the house and hitting Joy Vaughn.

Police said Vaughn was sleeping inside the house at the time of the crash. She was later pronounced dead at Huntsville Hospital.

Wu was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities believe drugs and alcohol were a factor in the crash. A search warrant was obtained to take a sample of his blood for analysis. Criminal charges are expected for Wu.