WHNT News 19 sports team heads to Atlanta ahead of the SEC Championship game

The Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs football teams are headed to Atlanta for the SEC Championship game at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The game kicks off on Saturday, December 1 at 3:00 p.m. central on WHNT News 19.

The WHNT News 19 sports team will be in Atlanta to catch every touchdown, sack and field goal in this highly-anticipated game.

Join us Friday at 6:30 p.m. as sports director Britton Lynn and sports reporter Rocco DiSangro share their thoughts on the game. We’ll take a look back at the season that got us here and what might happen when the game’s over.