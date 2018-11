Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The holidays are well underway and so is the annual Tinsel Trail!

The live Christmas tree display returned to Big Spring Park. The Tinsel Trail is open to the public daily until midnight. Trees are lit at dusk.

Each tree is sponsored by a local corporation, group, or family. The display will be up in the park through Wednesday, January 5th!

For more information about the Tinsel Trail, click here.