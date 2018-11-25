× Suspect sought in Madison armed robbery

MADISON, Ala. – Police say an armed robbery occurred late Saturday night at the Big A’s gas station in Madison.

Madison Police told WHNT News 19 that an unknown male between ages 35-40 showed a weapon to the clerk, and got away with an undisclosed sum of money.

Authorities said the suspect was last seen fleeing in a blue puffy jacket, black pants, and black dress shoes. He was headed north on foot.

In the wake of the incident, Madison Police said they are increasing holiday patrols in residential and shopping areas.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Madison Police Department at 256-722-7190.