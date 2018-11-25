NOTE: CBS DOES NOT HAVE THE RIGHTS TO AIR THE TENNESSEE TITANS GAME THIS WEEK. CLICK HERE to view the Titans website and network programming schedule.

Magician and actor Ricky Jay dies at 72

Posted 2:24 pm, November 25, 2018

Ricky Jay, shown in 2016, appeared in "Boogie Nights" and "Deadwood," among other movies and TV shows.

(CNN) — Actor and magician Ricky Jay died from natural causes in his Los Angeles home, longtime manager Winston Simone said Sunday. Jay was 72.

Jay, who died Saturday, appeared in the movie “Boogie Nights,” the television series “Deadwood” and various HBO and PBS specials. He also wrote several books.

Born in Brooklyn, his birth name was Richard Jay Potash.

“He was an American treasure. We will never see the likes of this magnificent entertainer again,” Simone said.