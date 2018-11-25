Dense Fog Advisory Issued Sunday Morning

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for the entire Tennessee Valley Sunday morning through 8AM. Be prepared for visibility to drop to 1 mile or less early this morning; drive slowly and keep the low beams of your vehicle on even after the sun is up.
Leftover moisture from Saturday morning’s rainfall is allowing the fog to develop so easily. Without a full dose of sunshine this morning, fog will take a while to clear out too. While the advisory will expire at 8AM, patchier areas of fog could linger through 10AM.
The full advisory from the National Weather Service is below:
National Weather Service Huntsville AL
1150 PM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
Lauderdale-Colbert-Franklin AL-Lawrence-Limestone-Madison-Moore-
Lincoln-Franklin TN-
Including the cities of Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield,
Tuscumbia, Russellville, Red Bay, Moulton, Town Creek, Athens,
Huntsville, Lynchburg, Fayetteville, Winchester, Sewanee,
Decherd, Estill Springs, and Cowan
1150 PM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST SUNDAY…
The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Dense Fog
Advisory, which is in effect until 8 AM CST Sunday.
* VISIBILITIES…One quarter mile or less at times.
* TIMING…Until 8 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Limited visibilities will make travel difficult.
* LOCATIONS…Portions of north central and northwest Alabama
and southern middle Tennessee.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use
your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.