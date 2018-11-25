Dense Fog Advisory Issued Saturday Morning

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for the entire Tennessee Valley Sunday morning through 8AM. Be prepared for visibility to drop to 1 mile or less early this morning; drive slowly and keep the low beams of your vehicle on even after the sun is up.

Leftover moisture from Saturday morning’s rainfall is allowing the fog to develop so easily. Without a full dose of sunshine this morning, fog will take a while to clear out too. While the advisory will expire at 8AM, patchier areas of fog could linger through 10AM.

The full advisory from the National Weather Service is below: