Athens Cemetery Parks and Recreation Director dies at 49

Photo courtesy of Athens

ATHENS, Ala. – Ben Wiley died Saturday, November 24. He was the Athens Cemetery Parks and Recreation Director.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Athens, he had been with the city for over 25 years.

Visitation will be at the Limestone Chapel Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 27 from 5-7 p.m.

Services will be held at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 28 at 11 a.m. with burial to follow at Thatch-Mann Cemetery.