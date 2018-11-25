A Cold Front Is About to Bring Rain & Chilly Weather!

A cold front is heading this way, bringing a chance of rain with it. Sunday afternoon, clouds will increase and a few spotty showers will move in from the west. Any rain that falls before 4PM will be very light and spotty; more widespread rain will move through between 4PM-11PM. The rain quickly clears out overnight, while the colder air settles in!

The air behind this cold front is a significant change from what we got used to this weekend. We’ll wake up to temperatures in the 30s Monday morning and highs will only rebound into the mid 40s. Pair those temperatures with a breezy north wind and it pushes the ‘feels like’ temperature down to the upper 30s Monday afternoon!

A hard freeze (temperatures below 29°F) is possible Tuesday morning, and likely Wednesday morning. You should take your typical cold weather precautions Monday and Tuesday nights before going to bed; bring in your pets from the cold and let your faucets drip.

As for high temperatures, we’ll see a slow recovery from Sunday’s cold front. Highs stay in the 40s Monday and Tuesday, then climb back into the 50s by the end of the week. Any warm up we see won’t last long though, as our next strong cold front will be heading our way by next weekend.