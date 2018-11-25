× 70-year-old woman airlifted to Mobile with internal, brain bleeding from fall after Alabama mall shooting

HOOVER, Ala. – A 70-year-old woman is recovering in the hospital after she fell during the Riverchase Galleria shooting.

One man is dead in the officer-involved shooting, and an 18-year-old and a 12-year-old are also injured.

Our news partners at AL.com reported that the Montevallo woman, who requested her name not be used, was hurt in the moments after the shooting. She reportedly fell during the confusion among shoppers after the shots were fired. She was airlifted after suffering six pelvic fractures, internal bleeding and a brain bleed Thanksgiving night.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has taken over the investigation into the shooting. The Hoover Police Department confirms that Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigators and crime scene technicians interviewed many people and examined critical evidence that leads them to believe that while Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford was involved in the altercation, he may not have fired the rounds that injured the 18-year-old victim.

Kristie Pate Butler, the woman’s daughter, recounted the immediate aftermath of the shooting to Al.com.

“My mom fell and when I say fell, it was a thud,” she said. “It sounded like she fell off a 10-foot ladder.”

She later explained how they were able to get Butler’s mother to their car. They experienced some acts of kindness from strangers who tried to help stabilize her until paramedics arrived.

Butler is still shaken, and her mother will have a long recovery ahead of her.

For the full story, visit AL.com here.