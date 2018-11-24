Is The Weather Always Nice For The Iron Bowl?

The Iron Bowl this year is happening right in the nick of time; rain moved through Friday and we expect more rain to move through Sunday. Other than some muggy grounds left over from the .52″ of rain in Tuscaloosa, game day is looking dry and pleasant! Temperatures at kick off sit in the low-60s with a partly cloudy sky and it only drops into the upper 50s in the fourth quarter.

This is exactly the kind of weather we typically see for the Iron Bowl. The match-up has been held during November for the last 2 decades, so it makes sense that we typically get near-average weather for the game.

The average high for the Iron bowl is about 63°F and more often than not, we luck out with dry weather! In the Iron Bowl’s 82 year history, it has only rained 17 times. Only one of those times did we measure over an inch of rain though; in 1983, the Iron Bowl was held on December 3rd and it rained just over 4 inches!

The climatology of the Iron Bowl is proof that fall really is the perfect season for football. Catch the big game on Saturday afternoon, right here on WHNT News 19!