Gas leak causes employees to evacuate Huntsville Costco

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Employees at Costco Wholesale in Huntsville were evacuated from the building Saturday morning after a leak was discovered shortly before opening at 9 a.m.

Warehouse manager Dave Craff said the leak started in a heater over one of the departments. Employees were the only ones in the store at the time.

Huntsville firefighters and utility crews responded to the store on North Memorial Parkway to repair the leak. The store opened to customers at 10 a.m.