Free spay/neuter services for pets in the 35805 area

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Attention pet owners. If you live in the 35805 area, you can get your furry friend fixed for free.
There are no income restrictions. Pets will also receive a free rabies shot with their surgery.
All you have to do is call one of the following clinics, tell them you live in the 35805 zip code and request to have your pet fixed.
- Apollo Animal Hospital
- 7604 South Memorial Parkway, 35802
- 256-881-4862
- Chase Animal Hospital
- 1760 Highway 72 E., 35811
- 256-851-7297
- Governor’s Choice Animal Hospital
- 3451 Governor’s Drive, 35805
- 256-534-2241
- North Alabama Spay/Neuter Clinic
- 3303 Memorial Parkway NW, 35810
- 256-883-3783
If you have any questions, call Huntsville Animal Services at 256-883-3783.