Wet start to the weekend, but it won’t be raining the whole time!

A cloudy, breezy Friday turns into a cool, wet, breezy Friday night. Some locally-heavy downpours move into Alabama from the evening into the overnight; however, total rainfall through early Saturday morning likely stays below one inch in most communities: generally 1/4” to 1/2” of rain tonight.

Showers move out early Saturday morning, but the clouds stick around for most of the day. Expect temperatures to slowly warm from the upper 40s and lower 50s at sunrise to near 60ºF by mid-afternoon. Sunday looks nice early: partly cloudy and mild. More scattered, light showers move in with another cold front late Sunday afternoon through the evening.

Iron Bowl weather: Yes, the rain will be long gone by the time the Iron Bowl kicks on Saturday afternoon in Tuscaloosa. Expect a nice, mild, quiet-weather football game! Temperatures at kick off sit in the low-60s with a partly cloudy sky; it only drops into the upper 50s in the fourth quarter.

Cold weather next week: Sunday’s cold front brings a little rain, but a lot of cold air blows in behind it! Expect a big chill down for the first half of the week: highs in the 40s on Monday and Tuesday with a wind chill as cold as the 30s.

Overnight lows drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings: frost possible each morning.

Milder air begins to move in again late in the week, and temperatures recover to some: rising above average by Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Notice those gray bars on the graphic above? That’s the average ‘range’ for late November: basically 10ºF either side of the ‘average’ line. It’s abnormal to be normal in November; this is a period of wild weather swings, so if it’s within those bars, that’s really what we expect this time of year.

Rainy, stormy next weekend: A dynamic storm system brings a good chance of rain with the warmer weather late next week/next weekend. While it’s too far out to ‘know’ if severe weather will occur, this kind of storm system is the type we have to watch very closely for signs of that.

Next Saturday does look wet, but we’ll have to watch trends to see whether or not there’s a risk of severe storms.

-Jason

