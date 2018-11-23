× Sexual misconduct lawsuit against Dr. Michael Dick now includes more than 20 former patients

DECATUR, Ala. — Dr. Michael Dick, a longtime Decatur rheumatologist, is now facing more trouble

A handful of former patients filed a lawsuit in May alleging sexual misconduct by Dr. Dick against them in his office and the case continues to add plaintiffs.

A new filing in the lawsuit brings the total of women bringing claims against Dr. Dick to 26.

Dick has denied any wrongdoing.

The amended complaint lawsuit includes a summary of what they claim the patients dealt with:

“Patients such as … Were limited in their options for treatment and were subjected to years of repeated sexual assaults by Dick in order to receive the medical treatment they needed to live a normal, active life.”

The lawsuit alleges, in some explicit detail, that Dr. Dick engaged in inappropriate contact with patients on multiple occasions, arguing he: Rubbed Plaintiffs’ legs, breasts, buttocks and genitals; Made inappropriate comments on their looks; Kissed them on the forehead, mouth and even on their bare buttocks; Pulled off their clothes or pulled them down and expose breasts, buttocks and genital areas unnecessarily; and rubbed himself against them on different parts of their body.

Along with the civil case, Dick is facing criminal charges.

Dick has a Dec. 11 court date in three criminal harassment cases against him. He was convicted in late September on one count of harassment involving a patient and pleaded guilty to two other similar charges.

He has denied wrongdoing, but the guilty plea allows him to go to trial in Morgan County Circuit Court on the misdemeanor charges.

Dick’s license has been suspended after Alabama’s medical licensing board completed an investigation into his conduct. He’s due to face an appeal hearing in January.