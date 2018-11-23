Santa’s Village has new location this holiday season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Santa's Village is now open at the Huntsville Depot. It may look a little different because of the new location, but the staff said this year will be bigger and better.

Coordinators said the biggest issue they had at Constitution Village was the lack of space.

"The great thing is, we know we have a lot of families with strollers," said Beth Goodwin. "And unlike the eighteen years previous, they'll be able to drive up and let their families out. And then dad, can go and find parking."

But they also said new space allows for cool changes to activities and events.

"We still have the cookie decorating. You'll still write your letter to Santa but you're gonna do it in a post office this year. And you'll do your craft in a passenger car. And we even have Santa's favorite train, the North Pole Express. It's going to come alive every night at Santa's Village."

Visitors will have a chance to see live reindeer. The event will go through December until the day before Christmas Eve.