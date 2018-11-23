November 24 is Small Business Saturday in Alabama

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Saturday, November 24 is officially Small Business Saturday in Alabama.

Governor Kay Ivey signed the proclamation Wednesday, noting the importance of small businesses across the state.

“Small businesses are one of the key drivers behind our recent economic success. They serve as the centerpiece for most cities and towns across this state,” Governor Ivey said.

“When you shop local, you have the opportunity to develop relationships with business owners in your community and many of them offer unique products and services that you simply can’t get online or at department stores."

Athens Main Street Executive Director Tere Richardson echoed the governor.

“We, at Athens Main Street hope that local residents support our small business owners during this holiday season which in turn supports our friends and neighbors,” she said.

WHNT News 19 visited Lowe Mill, an art and entertainment hub in Huntsville, where several small business owners are getting prepared for Saturday's sales.

One employee at Suzy's Pops inside Lowe Mill said Suzy's Pop's embraces the community and pushes business to other local shops.

"We want to try and sort of make this seem like a welcoming, hospitable space that folks can come in, sit around, draw on the chalk walls a little bit and the go on to the next space, look at some of the art up here. Go to any of the other spaces in Lowe Mill that are just far more community-oriented than one of those bigger business chains."

Many shop owners echoed that sentiment.

To read Governor Ivey's full proclamation, click here.