Firefighters respond to fire at Madison home

MADISON, Ala. – Firefighters were busy putting out a house fire Friday morning on Scenic Drive in Madison.

The Madison Fire Department responded to the home, which is off Eastview Drive, around 9:30 a.m.

Firefighters said the fire was contained to the garage, but there was smoke damage throughout the house.

A woman and two dogs that were in the home were able to get out unharmed.

There’s no word on what caused the fire.